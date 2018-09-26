American Airlines is adding five Mediterranean-style munchies to its in-flight menu, all of which were designed by Antonio Iocchi, the head chef of Zoë’s Kitchen. Customers flying in the main cabin will soon have access to lighter and healthier options on board, including the chain’s classic hummus and basil-pesto hummus served as a duo with pita bread, cucumber slices, and carrot sticks for dipping.



Here's what else to expect from American Airlines' collaboration with Zoë’s Kitchen:



Breakfast Sandwich

Turkey bacon, egg slices, and tomato, and arugula on a waffle brioche bun with Calabrian pepper aioli.



Continental Breakfast Box

A Belgian waffle with hazelnut spread and fresh berries.



The Grüben

Sliced turkey, Manchego cheese, crunchy Mediterranean slaw, and feta spread on marble wheat bread, served with a chocolate chip cookie.



Chicken Wrap

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, arugula, and artichokes in a wrap, served with a chocolate chip cookie.

“Zoë’s mission to deliver goodness from the inside out and their ‘simple, tasty, fresh’ offerings made it an easy decision to partner with the fast casual, healthy restaurant group,” American Airlines vice president of global marketing Janelle Anderson said in a statement. “Our customers have asked for lighter tasty food choices. This collaboration with the expert chefs at Zoë’s provides an innovative, fresh approach to onboard offerings.”

According to a release, American Airlines will continue to offer its own breakfast platter and fruit and cheese plate alongside items curated by Zoë’s. The menu officially kicks off on December 1; until then, be wary of the unhealthiest snack foods on your next flight.