Amazon Prime perks just got better for members purchasing groceries from Whole Foods. As of February 8, the companies will offer free two-hour delivery of natural and organic products on orders over $35 during 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. to Prime Now customers. Currently, the service is being offered in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, and Virginia Beach with plans to expand nationwide throughout 2018.

“We're happy to bring our customers the convenience of free two-hour delivery through Prime Now and access to thousands of natural and organic groceries and locally sourced favorites,” Whole Foods co-founder and CEO John Mackey said in a press release. “Together, we have already lowered prices on many items, and this offering makes Prime customers’ lives even easier.”

Thousands of items are eligible for the program, including produce, baked goods, dairy products, meat, and seafood. You can even send for flowers, everyday household items, and select alcoholic beverages.

And as if two hours wasn’t already speedy enough, customers can pay an additional $7.99 to get their groceries within one hour.

Amazon’s super-expedited delivery service and Whole Foods’ allegiance to continuously drop prices makes the organic chain an outstanding competitor for the best grocery stores in America.