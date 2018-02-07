Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying Concentrated Food Flavoring, Mistaking It for Vape Juice

Some vape gods are learning the hard way that concentrated food flavoring is not vape juice.

Twitter drew attention to a string of concerning reviews left on various Capella Flavors Inc. concentrated food flavorings. Reviewers confused the liquid meant to flavor baked goods, smoothies, and drinks, for “vape juice” aka the liquid made from nicotine, propylene, glycol, glycerin, and flavorings that is smoked out of a vaporizer.

“It's fun looking up concentrated food flavoring on amazon and finding people who thought it was vape juice,” tweeted writer Rob Whisman including screenshots of some truly concerning (and hilarious) reviews.

it's fun looking up concentrated food flavoring on amazon and finding people who thought it was vape juice pic.twitter.com/bCxnq9bNm1 — rob whisman (@robwhisman) February 1, 2018

“Taste is terrible and barely gives out vape,” commented an Amazon reviewer on her review of Capella’s Sweet Strawberry Concentrate.

“It smells nice but when used in a vape it burns when you breath it in. Also once its in your vape the flavor lingers,” commented another.

“These should not be for vapes, to much water in it, could give someone pneumoniae. Do not buy!” exclaimed a reviewer of their Pink Lemonade concentrate.

Many Twitter users found the whole ordeal hilarious.

"i order vape juice and this dam thing is for drinks" LMAAAAOOOO no idiot u ordered a thing for drinks — woj v2018.2.7 (@thiccwoj) February 1, 2018

" Well boss, good news, our flavoring sales are through the roof, bad news we are averaging 1 star" — LP3 (@lp3alaska) February 1, 2018

@hollinger oh man now i'm dying thinking about these retailers freaking out over all the negative reviews and having no idea what vape juice is. — Kalsarikännit Al ❕ (@LethalSax) February 2, 2018

One Twitter user pointed out that the drops can be used as vape juice, but only when mixed appropriately with glycerin.

What's even funnier is you can use those for vape juice they're just not mixing in vegetable glycerine so they're getting a whole bunch of alcohol vapor — aj lol (@FiIibertos) February 2, 2018

In fact, there are entire forums dedicated to sharing tips about how to use flavor drops in your vape and/or e-juice, if only these confused Amazon reviewers had checked!

Although Twitter speculated that the flavoring brand may be in the dark, Capella told The Daily Meal that they are aware of the situation. “We do know that some of our customers do use our flavors in their E juice, however Capella is not a vape juice,” a spokesperson for the food and beverage brand clarified.

Love crazy flavor combos? Check out these unusual vodka flavors and what to make them with.