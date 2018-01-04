aldi
Aldi Rolls Out Vegan and Vegetarian Product Line and People Are Super-Excited

Just in time for Veganuary!

German-based supermarket chain Aldi has launched a line of vegetarian and vegan products in their American stores called Earth Grown. The high demand from customers for more vegan options after the success of Alid’s dairy-free ice cream has resulted in a line of meatless hot dogs, meatballs, chicken tenders, veggie burgers, and cheeses.

It is unclear as to which of Aldi’s American locations are currently selling the Earth Grown range, but so far many people across social media have had luck finding it at their local stores. Better still, the vegan options are in line with Aldi’s typical low prices, making them a wallet-smart option for vegans and vegetarians who don’t want to shell out Whole Foods money just so they can have a meal.

Alid’s new line is perfect for anyone trying out Veganuary (whether on a dare or not). Planning on scooping up some dairy-free cheese and meatless sausage at the store but don’t know how to make it taste good? Check out these seven easy recipes to help you go vegan.

