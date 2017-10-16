3-Year-Old Girl Drowns After Falling in Grease Trap at Ice Cream Shop

A 3-year-old girl died after drowning in a grease pit outside an ice cream shop in Auburn, Alabama. Opelika-Auburn News reports that authorities were called to Bruster’s Real Ice Cream on East University Drive around 12:45 p.m. on October 14. The girl, identified by AL.com as Sadie Grace Andrews, was rushed to a local emergency room, where she was pronounced dead.

Security footage from the scene showed the girl playing with two siblings when she allegedly fell through a lid covering one of the grease pits. She had been missing about five to 10 minutes when she was found unresponsive in the grease trap, which measured approximately 6 feet deep. Both family and Bruster’s employees performed CPR on the child to no avail.

"We know without a shadow of a doubt, our baby is with Jesus," Sadie's mother, Corrie Andrews, told AL.com.

Bruster’s shop owners Lance and Kara Latham have released a statement via Facebook: “As the owner of the Auburn Bruster’s, our deepest condolences go to the family of the child who tragically died Saturday. They are acquaintances of ours and have been regular customers. We are truly heartbroken that this happened. Our thoughts also are with our young crewmember who tried to revive the child. Like all of us, he is quite shaken. The entire Bruster’s family is horribly saddened by this tragic accident. We continue to help local authorities investigate what caused this incredibly sad accident. We hope everyone in the community also will keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.”

In a statement to The Daily Meal, Bruster’s CEO Jim Sahene said: "In Bruster’s 28 years, nothing like this has ever happened. A thorough investigation is underway to determine how this tragedy occurred. As a precaution, we have asked all of our franchisees to conduct an additional inspection of their grease traps to make sure they are safe."

