3 LA Food Events You Need to Know About

From a gyoza eating contest to a festival devoted to all things vegetarian, here are three Los Angeles food events you should put on your calendar in Sharpie.

BrunchCon

There are few events more suited to the food culture in L.A. than BrunchCon. It’s a two-day festival devoted to all things brunch, something some of us attempt to do daily. The second BrunchCon is Aug. 12 and 13 at the Reef in downtown Los Angeles. The festival is expecting 5,000 attendees this year and brunch dishes from 50 vendors, including Mas Malo, Eveleigh, 424 Main and probably the most exciting of the bunch, Sweet Butter Kitchen in Sherman Oaks, known for its Nutella sandwiches among other things. For the festival, Sweet Butter Kitchen will be making chicken and waffle bites, Eveleigh will be serving breakfast sandwiches and Mas Malo will be making mushroom scrambled egg tacos. There’s an open mimosa bar, an open bloody mary bar and an open vodka soda bar to cover all your basic brunch cocktail needs. General admission tickets are $65 and include one tasting from each of the vendors and the open bar. VIP admission tickets are $95 and also include a gift bag and access to a lounge. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com. The Reef, 1933 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, brunchcon.com.

To read about the Gyoza Party and the California Vegetarian Food Festival, click here to visit the Los Angeles Times.