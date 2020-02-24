Ham and Cheese Stromboli

In your standing mixer, blend 1 ½ cups all Purpose Flour, ½ cup whole wheat flour, sugar, yeast and salt.

In a seperate bowl or measuring cup, mix olive oil and water.

With mixer on low, slowly add oil and water mixture. Turn mixer up to medium speed and mix until dough is well combined.

Begin adding remaining flour, ½ cup at a time. Once combined, change to the dough hook.

Knead with dough hook for 3-6 minutes, or until dough is elastic and smooth.

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and continue to knead for 5 more minutes by hand.

Spray a large glass bowl with non stick spray, add dough to bowl, flipping over once in bowl. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and let rest 15 minutes.