Ham and Cheese Stromboli

This is instant classic, after all, what's not to love about ham and cheese tucked inside carby dough? Spend the extra few minutes making your own dough for a fluffy, perfectly risen stromboli base and then fill it with ham and whatever else you like.
This recipe is courtesy of Karrie Truman, Happy Money Saver.
Ingredients
For the dough
- 2 1/2 Cups all purpose flour
- 1/2 Cup whole wheat flour
- 1 Teaspoon white sugar
- 2 1/4 Teaspoons yeast
- 1 Teaspoon iodized salt
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Cup warm water
For the stuffing
- 3 Cups mozzarella
- 1 Cup cheddar
- 1/2 Pound thinly sliced ham
- 4-8 Tablespoons pizza sauce
- 4 Teaspoons parmesan, grated
- 1 Tablespoon parsley flakes
Directions
For the dough
In your standing mixer, blend 1 ½ cups all Purpose Flour, ½ cup whole wheat flour, sugar, yeast and salt.
In a seperate bowl or measuring cup, mix olive oil and water.
With mixer on low, slowly add oil and water mixture. Turn mixer up to medium speed and mix until dough is well combined.
Begin adding remaining flour, ½ cup at a time. Once combined, change to the dough hook.
Knead with dough hook for 3-6 minutes, or until dough is elastic and smooth.
Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and continue to knead for 5 more minutes by hand.
Spray a large glass bowl with non stick spray, add dough to bowl, flipping over once in bowl. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and let rest 15 minutes.
For the stuffing
Punch down your dough and divide it into two equal pieces. Roll each piece out to a 13”x10” rectangle.
Spread pizza sauce evenly over both rectangles of dough, leaving a ½” of dough un-sauced length wise at one end. Sprinkle the cheese evenly, and then layer the ham slices evenly.
Begin rolling each rectangle, rolling length wise toward the un- sauced edge. Once rolled. Pinch the edge into the dough to seal. Stretch, fold, and pinch the ends to seal.
Place on parchment covered cookie sheet. Spray the tops of your stromboli with oil and then sprinkle the tops with parmesan and parsley.
Bake at 375 degrees for 25-30 Minutes, or until golden brown on top.
Let rest 10 minutes before slicing and serving.