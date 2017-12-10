Former Massachusetts state senator Brian Joyce was charged this week with accepting over a million dollars in bribes. According to court documents, one of the things on Joyce’s very long list of alleged kickbacks is over 700 pounds of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee. More on Dunkin' Donuts Dunkin' Donuts Owner Killed by Van in His Drive-Thru

Dunkin's New Festive Cup Design Has Us in the Holiday Spirit

Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Allegedly Sold Drugs While on the Job

According to Boston.com, Joyce was arrested Friday, December 8, and has been charged with crimes that include racketeering, extortion, wire fraud, and money laundering after a two-year FBI investigation. Joyce had represented his district as a state senator since 1998, but announced last year that he would not seek re-election. He made the announcement not long after his law office was reportedly raided by the FBI in February 2016.

In one of the examples of alleged bribery included in the indictment, Joyce reportedly took legislative action to assist a Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee, who reportedly paid him back with 704 pounds of free Dunkin’ Donuts coffee and more than $125,000 in “purported legal fees.”

According to the indictment, Joyce said in an email that he wanted “no decaf” and added “we like K-cups at my office if possible.”

In addition to the coffee, Joyce was accused of accepting a Jeep from a developer, free dry cleaning for a decade, and numerous monetary bribes

Joyce pleaded not guilty to the charges, but the investigation against his reportedly ongoing. Boston is known for its abiding love of Dunkin’ Donuts, and here are the rest of the world’s best cities for coffee.