WhiskyFest to Bring More Than 400 Whiskeys to New York City on November 16

If you’re a brown spirits connoisseur, are in New York, and don’t have plans for the evening of Thursday, Nov. 16, we strongly suggest you make plans to attend the 20th-annual WhiskyFest presented by Whisky Advocate magazine. Just about every style of whiskey known to man will be available for the tasting –single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Taiwanese, Japanese, Canadian and craft-distilled – along with a smattering of high-end cognac, rum, and tequila.

All told, more than 400 different spirits will be available for tasting at the event, which will be held at Times Square’s Marriott Marquis. Representatives from each distillery will be stationed at their booths to walk guests through tastings, and seminars from master distillers and brand ambassadors will be taking place throughout the evening as well.

There are obviously way too many whiskeys to list here, so we suggest you take a look at the full list. Some standouts include A. Smith Bowman, Ardbeg, Blanton’s, Booker’s, Douglas Laing, Glenmorangie, Hibiki, Michter’s, Old Forester, Old Rip Van Winkle (including Pappy 15 and 20), Redbreast, Tomintoul, Widow Jane, and Yamazaki. Most are pouring three to five different whiskeys.

Tickets are available for $275, but $345 VIP tickets offer some perks of their own: Guests are able to enter an hour earlier (at 5:30), and will also have access to nearly 90 additional high end whiskeys during that time, including Ardberg Kelpie, Auchentoshan 1988 Wine Cask, Bowmore 25 year, Bushmills 21 year, Laphroaig 25 year, Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Jim Beam Distiller’s Masterpiece, Glen Garioch 1995 Vintage, Glenfiddich Project XX, Pappy 23, and Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Decades.

All attendees will receive a commemorative crystal glass, a copy of Whisky Advocate magazine, a gift bag, admission to the seminars, access to a buffet, and a vastly improved repository of brown spirits knowledge.

And if you can’t make it this time around, additional WhiskeyFests are coming up next year in Chicago, Washington, and San Francisco; It’ll be returning to New York on December 4, 2018.