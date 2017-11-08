Binge ‘The Walking Dead’ With Wine and Food Fit for a Zombie Apocalypse

If you’re obsessed with The Walking Dead, you’ve come to the right place. According to Entertainment Weekly, AMC has teamed up Lot18 to create the show’s very own wine collection, which features three unique red blends named after characters Rick, Daryl, and Negan.

The product description reads: “These red wines will help you get through the zombie apocalypse.”

Rick’s “California Petite Sirah” carried notes of black pepper and smoky bacon. It’s “bold, dark and balanced, exhibiting a notable tension between the bright acidity and firm, tannic structure.”

Daryl’s “California Cabernet Sauvignon” shows flavors of cherry, currant, and plum with “an attractive core of ripe black fruits, intermingled with savory nuances of coffee bean and dried herbs.”

And Negan’s “California Bourbon Barrel Red Blend” is “brawny and bold, creating devotees with its robust, extracted flavors of vanilla, dark chocolate, and caramel.” A portion of Negan’s wine — composed of 73 percent merlot, 18 percent zinfandel, and 9 percent petite sirah — was aged for three months in barrels.

Each limited-edition bottle costs $22, but all three can be purchased in bulk for $59. For those who are really thirsty, half cases are available for $109 and full cases can be purchased for $208.

And to soak up the wine, there’s even an official The Walking Dead cookbook, which offers over 60 recipes that anyone might need to survive a dire situation. The book includes step-by-step instructions for dishes featured on the show, including Carl’s chocolate pudding, Carol Peletier’s cookies, and Daryl Dixon’s deer stew.

“[The book] also contains information on foraging, hunting wild game, and cooking outdoors to help make the transition into any emergency scenario slightly less terrifying,” author Lauren Wilson said in a statement, reminding us to stock up on these 17 healthy foods in preparation for sticky situations.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.