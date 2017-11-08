  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  3. World of Wine
  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  3. World of Wine

Binge ‘The Walking Dead’ With Wine and Food Fit for a Zombie Apocalypse

By
Editor
‘The Walking Dead’ wine collection features three different red blends named after the show’s characters
the walking dead wine
AMC / Lot 18

If you’re obsessed with The Walking Dead, you’ve come to the right place. According to Entertainment Weekly, AMC has teamed up Lot18 to create the show’s very own wine collection, which features three unique red blends named after characters Rick, Daryl, and Negan.

more on zombies

The product description reads: “These red wines will help you get through the zombie apocalypse.”

Rick’s “California Petite Sirah” carried notes of black pepper and smoky bacon. It’s “bold, dark and balanced, exhibiting a notable tension between the bright acidity and firm, tannic structure.”

Daryl’s “California Cabernet Sauvignon” shows flavors of cherry, currant, and plum with “an attractive core of ripe black fruits, intermingled with savory nuances of coffee bean and dried herbs.”

And Negan’s “California Bourbon Barrel Red Blend” is “brawny and bold, creating devotees with its robust, extracted flavors of vanilla, dark chocolate, and caramel.” A portion of Negan’s wine — composed of 73 percent merlot, 18 percent zinfandel, and 9 percent petite sirah — was aged for three months in barrels.  

A post shared by Daria (@daria.not.daria) on

Each limited-edition bottle costs $22, but all three can be purchased in bulk for $59. For those who are really thirsty, half cases are available for $109 and full cases can be purchased for $208.

And to soak up the wine, there’s even an official The Walking Dead cookbook, which offers over 60 recipes that anyone might need to survive a dire situation. The book includes step-by-step instructions for dishes featured on the show, including Carl’s chocolate pudding, Carol Peletier’s cookies, and Daryl Dixon’s deer stew.

“[The book] also contains information on foraging, hunting wild game, and cooking outdoors to help make the transition into any emergency scenario slightly less terrifying,” author Lauren Wilson said in a statement, reminding us to stock up on these 17 healthy foods in preparation for sticky situations.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

Click for slideshow
101 Best Wineries in America 2017 Slideshow
Related Links
What Do Zombies Make for Dinner?Brace Yourselves: The Halo Top of Wine Is Here20 Reasons Why You Should Drink a Glass of Wine Every Day Slideshow
Tags
news
The Walking Dead
AMC
lot18
wine
cabernet
sirah
zinfandel