UK Man Hacks Train's Ceiling to Open His Beer

By
Editor
The only hack that truly matters

We’ve all been there at one point or another — there’s a beer to crack and no bottle opener handy within a hundred-mile radius.

more life hacks

Now, thanks to one guy in the U.K., commuters on the Southern Rail can open a cold one with a little help from the train’s ceiling.

“Just discovered an @SouthernRailUK life hack!” Patrick Dalton wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a video of him popping off a Beck’s cap with a metal indentation on the ceiling. The post has garnered nearly 8,000 likes since its upload on November 13.

“I feel like MacGyver or Ray Mears right now,” Dalton continued. “I’m going to dial that back to ‘The Fonx’, I was over excited.”

But all good things must come to an end.

“Left the train to discover I’ve lost one of the rubber bits from my earphones,” Dalton wrote. “The Lord giveth, the Lord taketh away.”

Tags
news
hack
beer
train
twitter