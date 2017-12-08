A semi-truck carrying bottles of Tito’s Handmade Vodka overturned on Pennsylvania’s I-95 ramp early in the morning on December 8. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation, but officials told local station KXAN that the driver sustained minor injuries from the incident.
It reportedly took road crews around 3 hours to unload all of the heavy boxes of liquor so the truck could be righted and cleared from the highway. Social media users who saw reports of the accident were either devastated over the loss of such premium vodka or plotting as to how they might be able to get their hands on a free box.
Dreaming about what you would have done with all that (now wasted) vodka? Here are 10 quick and easy vodka cocktail ideas to keep you inspired.
