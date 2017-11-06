Tiffany & Co. Is Selling a $350 Rose Vermeil Crazy Straw

In case a plastic straw is no longer cutting it for your very fancy mouth, Tiffany & Co. has released a $350 rose vermeil crazy straw. Whether you are the person who already has everything, someone’s most eccentric relative, or a collector of fine goods, this straw can be yours for the same price as some of the jewelry company’s necklaces, bracelets, and earrings.

Again, this crazy straw, a favorite at childhood birthday parties, which you put in your mouth to slurp up beverages, is a part of Tiffany & Co.’s new Home & Accessories collection that vows to “make everyday objects extraordinary.” The sterling silver crazy-straw with rose, silver, or gold vermeil and Tiffany Blue enamel is nothing if not extraordinary. The drinking utensil can even be engraved.



Tiffany & Co.

Don’t be afraid to pair it with one of the world’s most expensive cocktails! If you bought this straw, you can definitely afford it.