straw
Tiffany & Co.
  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  1. Home
  2. DRINK

Tiffany & Co. Is Selling a $350 Rose Vermeil Crazy Straw

By
Editor
See your drink make a loop-de-loop in a straw that probably costs more than your outfit

In case a plastic straw is no longer cutting it for your very fancy mouth, Tiffany & Co. has released a $350 rose vermeil crazy straw. Whether you are the person who already has everything, someone’s most eccentric relative, or a collector of fine goods, this straw can be yours for the same price as some of the jewelry company’s necklaces, bracelets, and earrings.

More On Luxury

Again, this crazy straw, a favorite at childhood birthday parties, which you put in your mouth to slurp up beverages, is a part of Tiffany & Co.’s new Home & Accessories collection that vows to “make everyday objects extraordinary.” The sterling silver crazy-straw with rose, silver, or gold vermeil and Tiffany Blue enamel is nothing if not extraordinary. The drinking utensil can even be engraved.


Tiffany & Co.

Don’t be afraid to pair it with one of the world’s most expensive cocktails! If you bought this straw, you can definitely afford it.

Click for slideshow
9 Kitchen Utensils and Gadgets You Won’t Find in America Slideshow
Related Links
The $4 Spaghetti That Tastes Almost as Good as the $24 SpaghettiThis $9,000 McDonald's Soda Cup Sculpture Could be Yours
Tags
news
Tiffany & Co.
Straw
crazy straw
drinks
luxury