Tiffany & Co. Is Selling a $350 Rose Vermeil Crazy Straw

In case a plastic straw is no longer cutting it for your very fancy mouth, Tiffany & Co. has released a $350 rose vermeil crazy straw. Whether you are the person who already has everything, someone’s most eccentric relative, or a collector of fine goods, this straw can be yours for the same price as some of the jewelry company’s necklaces, bracelets, and earrings.
Again, this crazy straw, a favorite at childhood birthday parties, which you put in your mouth to slurp up beverages, is a part of Tiffany & Co.’s new Home & Accessories collection that vows to “make everyday objects extraordinary.” The sterling silver crazy-straw with rose, silver, or gold vermeil and Tiffany Blue enamel is nothing if not extraordinary. The drinking utensil can even be engraved.
Don’t be afraid to pair it with one of the world’s most expensive cocktails! If you bought this straw, you can definitely afford it.
