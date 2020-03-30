Tea is a popular beverage that many people enjoy. There are different variations from chai to rooibos that are enjoyed around the world, but this drink is more than just a great alternative to coffee. It can relieve stomach aches, calm your anxiety, protect your immune system and help you get to sleep.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, many people are experiencing high levels of stress and anxiety that is preventing them from getting a good night's rest. If you’re suffering from symptoms of insomnia and can't fall asleep, chamomile could help.

Chamomile tea has been used for centuries to reduce inflammation, anxiety and insomnia. The plant is commonly used as a mild sedative to calm and relax nerves, so if you’re not getting enough sleep, experts suggest drinking it before bed. It can help alleviate any tension that may prevent you from dozing off. The soothing effects from the herb will be able to help your mind unwind and will relieve stress.

So, what’s so special about chamomile? It contains an antioxidant called apigenin, which binds to specific receptors in your brain that may decrease anxiety and allow you to sleep. Studies have shown promising results, but more research is needed to further explore the connection between chamomile and sleep.

The benefits of drinking chamomile extend beyond the bedroom. Because of its calming effects, chamomile also helps relax your digestive tract. It can be used to treat indigestion, diarrhea, nausea and other stomach issues, like menstrual cramping and ulcers. So, if you’re dealing with a bellyache, have a cup of chamomile or any of these other teas that help settle an upset stomach.