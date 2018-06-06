Taco Bell's New Frosé Tastes Like a Perfect Summer Night

The perfect summer evening involves eating tacos and drinking rosé, preferably near a beach and at the same meal. Fans of Taco Bell Cantina can now effortlessly pull off the perfect summer night thanks to its latest menu item, the Berry Frosé Twisted Freeze. The latest in the series of the Cantina’s boozy frozen beverages, the new pink-hued slushee debuts today at Taco Bell Cantina’s Newport Beach, California, location and at its Dearborn Chicago Cantina location, both of which are just steps from fabulous beaches.

The Mexican-style fast food chain’s Berry Frosé is deliciously rosy, delightfully strawberry-flavored and will turn your cheeks just as flush as your freeze with its blended 2-ounce pour of rosé. The boozy beverage is super sweet, super Instagrammable, and will be quick to become a late-night staple in all your Insta-story and Snapchat footage of your late-night Taco Bell escapades. Plus, it pairs perfectly with all Taco Bell menu items, including Doritos Locos tacos and Naked Chicken Chips.

A post shared by The Daily Meal (@thedailymeal) on Jun 6, 2018 at 6:52am PDT

The frozen treat currently retails for $7.99 in Newport Beach and $5.49 in Chicago. It can also be made sans-alcohol for a pink slushy drink that's still as refreshing as it is sweet, and it's available all summer long!