Four-time Grammy Award-winning singer Michael Bublé wants you to know that Pepsi’s sparkling water brand is named after him — even though it’s not. February 3 marks the release of Bubly’s first-ever Super Bowl ad, titled “Can I have a Bublé?” Bubly and Bublé, get it?

Prior to game day, the company released a 15-second teaser featuring the Canadian-born performer, who can be seen sitting on the floor in front of drink coolers properly rebranding Bubly cans with a Sharpie so that they’ll read “bublé.” Of the eight colorful cans featured in the spot, four — blackberry, cranberry, raspberry and peach — are brand-new flavors.

“I might be Canadian, but I’m a big fan of American football,” Bublé said in a statement. “I had a blast doing my very first Super Bowl commercial with bublé – I mean bubly. Because of our similar names, the brand and I share a special bond. I love how the cans are bold, bright, and full of personality. They’re perfect for any Super Bowl viewing partés you might be having.”



Courtesy of Pepsi Michael Bublé with comedian Aparna Nancherla.

According to a release, comedian and former "Late Night With Seth Meyer" staff writer Aparna Nancherla will join Bublé when the full ad airs. Additional snippets will be released in the coming weeks on Bubly's social channels (@bublywater).