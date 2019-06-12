When you think about SunnyD, you usually think of that traditional sunshiny orange flavor. But for a limited time, the company is rolling out two new summer tastes: juicy watermelon and tangy lemonade beverages, perfect for poolside and picnics.

25 Healthy Smoothie Recipes That Taste Like Dessert

SunnyD is a favorite of 1990s kids, who begged mom to stock it in the fridge for any summertime picnic. Tangy orange was the original SunnyD taste, but now there are more than 10 flavors, ranging from mango to blue raspberry.

And just for summer, the company has introduced these two flavors that go best with fun in the sun. Both juicy watermelon and tangy lemonade are now available nationally wherever SunnyD is sold.

There’s also a chance for SunnyD drinkers to win $5,000 or one of numerous other prizes by trying the new flavors. Go to the SunnyD Flavors of Summer Sweepstakes webpage and enter the UPC code from your bottle of either juicy watermelon or tangy lemonade. If you can successfully answer the flavor quiz, you might win big. Instant-win prizes include everything from headphones to sunglasses, and there’ll be a random drawing for the big cash prize.

You can’t survive the summer on SunnyD alone, and you shouldn’t. But it’s never more important to stay hydrated than on hot summer days — so stay hydrated with these 10 beverages that are more hydrating than water.