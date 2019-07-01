Subway is kicking off summer with an interesting new partnership. The health-forward sandwich chain recently announced it would be testing three better-for-you milkshakes made with cult-favorite Halo Top ice cream. The collaboration seems a little surprising at first, but it actually makes a lot of sense.

Under-the-Radar Sandwiches You Won’t Believe Exist

Starting July 22 through September 4, customers can choose from vanilla bean, chocolate and strawberry milkshakes hand-spun with Halo Top. Each flavor comes in a 16-ounce cup and has 350 calories or less, at least 20 grams of protein and 30 percent of the recommended daily intake of calcium, which is significantly healthier than milkshakes from other fast food restaurants. Because every Subway restaurant is individually owned and operated, price may vary.

New Halo Top milkshakes will be available exclusively at 1,000 Subway restaurants in six test markets including Colorado Springs, Colorado; Hartford, Connecticut; Longview and Tyler, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Toledo, Ohio; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Many additional markets are eager to begin offering our handspun Halo Top milkshakes, and I anticipate guests across the country will be encouraging us to expand. We will make those decisions soon,” Subway chief innovation officer Len Van Popering told The Daily Meal in an email. Until then, fans outside test markets can satisfy their sweet tooth the old fashioned way by visiting the best ice cream stand in their state.