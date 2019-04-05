Ariana Grande gave us the Cloud Macchiato, which was very nice of her — but Starbucks Japan just brought back its Tiramisu Frappuccino, and to be honest, we really want that instead. The blended beverage features coffee-soaked sponge cake and a custard base made with mascarpone cheese and egg. The whole thing gets topped off with whipped cream and dark chocolate powder. To make sure they get the full experience, customers get a straw wide enough to suck up the sponge cake.

The Tiramisu Frappuccino is available in Japan only, but where there’s a will there’s a way. Oh hello, Starbucks Secret Menu… I didn’t see you there. To get this drink stateside, ask for a Venti Coffee Frappuccino with a half pump of hazelnut syrup, a half pump of toffeenut syrup, one pump of caramel flan syrup (or one caramel and one vanilla), one pump of mocha syrup and an espresso shot affogato with caramel whipped cream, caramel flan sauce and mocha drizzle. There is no custard or sponge cake in this version, but your order will be complex enough!

If that’s too complicated for you, book a trip to Asia — but do it fast. The specialty beverage will only be on menus until April 10. According to blogger Brand Eating, Starbucks offered the Tiramisu Frappuccino in Japan in 2013 in two different varieties with crunchy cocoa biscuits, white chocolate brownie and cream cheese mousse topping. Two years later, a less-exciting version of the drink made its way to America, but it was discontinued.

Luckily, when the drinks go to heaven there are people out there who keep their memories alive by penning recipes for the Starbucks Secret Menu. Here’s a look at some of the greats and how to order them like a pro.