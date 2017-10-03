Starbucks Is Leveling Up Their PSL With Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cream

Starbucks is pulling out all the stops for fall, bringing back a limited-edition pumpkin spice flavored whipped cream to complement their seasonal favorite, the pumpkin spice latte.

The pastel orange-toned whipped dairy topping debuted last season for the spiced drink’s 13th anniversary and will be available again this year from October 5 through October 8 at all participating locations in the U.S. and Canada.

The pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, clove, and nutmeg concoction will be included on all PSLs but can be added to pumpkin spice Frappuccinos and any other drink if requested — but only through those October dates.

Starbucks

