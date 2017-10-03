Starbucks
Starbucks
  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  1. Home
  2. DRINK

Starbucks Is Leveling Up Their PSL With Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cream

By
Editor
It’s twice as nice when you double up on pumpkin spice

Starbucks is pulling out all the stops for fall, bringing back a limited-edition pumpkin spice flavored whipped cream to complement their seasonal favorite, the pumpkin spice latte.

More On Starbucks

The pastel orange-toned whipped dairy topping debuted last season for the spiced drink’s 13th anniversary and will be available again this year from October 5 through October 8 at all participating locations in the U.S. and Canada.

The pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, clove, and nutmeg concoction will be included on all PSLs but can be added to pumpkin spice Frappuccinos and any other drink if requested — but only through those October dates.

Starbucks

Want to know the best Starbucks menu hacks? Check out Starbuck’s secret menu items and how to order them like a pro.

Click for slideshow
Brace Yourself for Fall Flavor: A Guide to Pumpkin Spice Everything
Related Links
Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte Has Officially ReturnedStarbucks Pledges to Fight DACA Repeal, Support Dreamers
Tags
news
starbucks
pumpkin spice latte
pumpkin spice