Starbucks is launching a brand new drink just in time to welcome the spring season: the Butterfly Pea Flower Lemonade Cold Brew. This eye-catching beverage is layered with an unlikely combination of espresso, lemonade, and butterfly pea flower tea — a trendy ingredient used in Southeast Asian cuisine and famous for its vibrant blue hue and color-changing characteristics.

The butterfly pea flower, also known as “Asian Pigeonwing,” is employed prominently in Malaysia to naturally color rice and cakes, and in Thailand, where it’s served as a syrupy welcome drink. It’s even sometimes consumed with citrus juice, in which case the high acidity turns the substance to a pink-purple.

The plant’s colossal popularity in these parts is perhaps the reason why the limited-edition cold brew will only be available at Starbucks shops throughout Asia starting February 20. And it is only served iced.



Courtesy of Starbucks

Eleven markets around the continent will also see a Macadamia Cocoa Cappuccino and Tahitian Vanilla Macchiato, as well as Roasted Chicken and Baked Potato, Roasted Chicken Wellington, and California Chicken Flatbread plates.

For more international products you’ll likely never see stateside — such as Purple Yam Cheesecake and Dragon Dumplings — feast your hungry eyes upon these 16 Starbucks food items you won't find in the United States.