On any given day, the Starbucks on 5980 University Parkway in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is just like any other of the coffee chain’s locations. People just waking up and those hitting an afternoon crash mosey in and out in search of a caffeine high from Blonde Espresso or a sugar rush from Frappuccinos.

But on December 16, community members at this Starbucks location came together in an unexpected and generous way.

“I had an employee call me in tears at 4:30 AM and tell me she had no one to take care of her daughter this morning as she was already on her way in to work,” Harper Spell wrote on Facebook. “I told her to not worry, we would figure it out and to bring her on.”

So the 26-year-old mother brought baby Dilynn into Starbucks. She set the child on a café table where both she and Spell could keep an eye on her.

“She was just wide-eyed, watching us,” Spell told Today.com. “We gave her a few little things to play with, something to eat, and she was good.”

Soon after, a couple of regulars — who also happened to be state troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol — rolled in for their morning coffees. Once they became aware of the situation, they took the tiny tot into their care for over an hour, according to Spell.



Courtesy of Harper Spell

“Trooper Brad [Marshall] and one of his fellow partners were outstanding in making sure we could still get our job done and even had a little fun with it,” Spell said on Facebook. “He even bought her a cup that she had been holding on to all morning.”

Spell’s account of the selfless deed is ornamented with positive comments for all involved.

“They are always just so sweet,” Michelle Guidry wrote.

“Great story. You guys are always amazing going above and beyond,” Joel Honeycutt said.

“Thank you for going above and beyond your jobs. Your acts of kindness will never be forgotten,” Van Cundiff commented.

Even Trooper Marshall’s mother replied, writing, “One proud mama (heart emojis) — he is looking after her like he would his own. Little bit of United States Marine Corp [sic] in there too (heart eyes emojis).”

While Spell shared an equally charitable role, she’s just happy North Carolina law enforcement is gaining recognition for the noble deed.

“I’m so glad our troopers are getting the praise they deserve,” Spell told The Daily Meal.

