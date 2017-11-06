Move Over Latte Art, Soy Sauce Cats Are Purrfectly Trendy

Special ceramic dishes produced by Japanese manufacturer Artha create cat shapes when you pour soy sauce into them. The website sells a whole host of cat-inspired items, but after a Twitter user snapped some pics of her kitty soy sauce art, they became a hot item and even sold out online.

Mikatan tweeted her photo using the cute cat dishes and wrote in Japanese, “I put soy sauce in a cat soy sauce dish” followed by a reactive text emoji. People from all over the world responded to the cute dishes and even recommended other online stores like Omachi Shop and Wafuu Honpo where people could buy them once they sold out on Artha’s website.

The Twitter thread then naturally devolved into people sharing photos of their cats. The mini dishes are still sold out on Artha in cat form, but dishes that make the shape of a shiba inu are in stock if you’re more of a dog person.

Looks like soy sauce art might just take over from pictures drawn in coffee foam — we guess no one cares that latte art is going 3-D.