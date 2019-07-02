Nothing cools you down quite like a slushie made from the world’s hottest chile pepper. Sonic Drive-In recently launched a new line of icy mocktail drinks in three flavors including Strawberry Daiquiri, Piña Colada and Reaper Spicy Margarita, which is infused with Carolina Reaper heat.

For an idea of just how hot this pepper is, it measures in at 1.4 to 2.2 million Scoville units. A jalapeño is anywhere from 2,500 to 8,000 Scoville units, which is practically nothing in comparison. On a 2017 episode of TNT’s “Outside the NBA,” basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal dared to eat a chip made from the uber-spicy chile, and he thought he was going to die because his throat was closing up (or he thought it was, at least).

Judging by the reaction of those who’ve posted the experience to social media, it doesn’t appear to be as hot as the chip that asphyxiated Shaq.

Can you handle the heat? Head over to Sonic Drive-In for a taste of the chain’s new nonalcoholic, cocktail-inspired slushies now through August 4. Each flavor is available for half price every day from 2 to 4 p.m., or any time if you order ahead using Sonic’s mobile app. If you prefer to beat the heat with an ice-cold adult beverage, try your hand at these summer cocktails you need to make this year.