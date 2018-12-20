Looks like we’re going from oat milk shortage to oat milk surplus. Another brand is hopping on the oat milk train, and we couldn’t be more excited to be inundated with oat-y non-dairy goodness. Popular alt-milk brand Silk is releasing a series of oat milks.

Vegan Alternatives So Good You Won’t Miss Milk or Dairy

Silk is releasing three flavors of the millennial-favorite non-dairy milk drink that is currently sold by brands like Pacific and Oatly. Silk’s oat milk, called “Oat Yeah,” will be sold in plain, vanilla, and chocolate flavors.

The oat milk will be available in supermarkets and major retailers like Walmart, Target, Publix and Sprouts beginning January 2019 for a suggested retail price of $4.49 per half-gallon.

According to Silk, their oat milk is not only free of dairy, it’s also free of soy, cholesterol, and artificial colors and flavors, and is Non-GMO Project verified. With a major brand like Silk entering the game, we totally predict oat milk will skyrocket as one of the biggest new food trends of 2019.