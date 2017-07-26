Organic Cocktails
San Diego's Cafe 21 Launches All-Organic Cocktail Menu

The best way to get a healthy drink at the bar

A buzzword heard a lot in southern California is “organic” (along with “non-GMO” and the now-controversial “craft beer”). Now topping $43 billion in annual sales, organic products are a driving force in the national food and drink economy.

Like many Americans, health conscious San Diegans want to know the ingredients in the food they are consuming are safe from pesticides, food additives and unhealthy growing practices, and conserve biodiversity. Enter Café 21.

The downtown and Normal Heights restaurant prides itself on providing fresh, local and organic ingredients for its discerning customers. Multi-talented chef/owner Leyla Javadov also acts as the beverage creator/mixologist for the restaurant’s cocktails, and just unveiled her latest creations in an all-organic list.

PACIFIC chatted with Javadov to find out her inspiration, how drinks are like food, and her favorite cocktail on the menu. Find our complete interview here.

