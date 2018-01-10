If you’re like us, the main event of Super Bowl Sunday isn’t the human football game, but the paw-to-paw competition that airs beforehand. This year, Grounds & Hounds teamed up with Animal Planet to create the official coffee of the Puppy Bowl — a medium roast of Guatemalan and Papua New Guinean beans.

The blend reveals sweet notes of molasses and ripe red berries, followed by a finish of milk chocolate and toasted vanilla. Twelve-ounce bags of whole or ground beans will set you back $14.50 each, and 30 percent of all proceeds from the roast will go toward transferring pets from shelters into foster homes.

As an added plus, each customer will receive an official Puppy Bowl bandana for your furry friend to watch the game in style (or bark at the TV during the Kitty Half-Time Show).



Courtesy of Grounds & Hounds



“At the core of Grounds & Hounds is a passion to create delicious coffee for our customers and to generate support for the amazing people and organizations who are providing a second chance for pups in need.” Grounds & Hounds founder Jordan Karcher said in a release. "Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl is the perfect platform to draw attention to the animal rescue movement, and we are thrilled to take part in supporting their efforts. To celebrate our favorite event of the year, we’ve developed this special coffee blend and we look forward to continuing to work to ensure every pup has a second chance at happiness.”

The fourteenth annual Puppy Bowl returns to Animal Planet on February 4 at 3 p.m. Eastern time for a two-hour matchup between 90 adoptable competitors. Who will you root for? Team Ruff or Team Fluff?

