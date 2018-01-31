U.K. Pub The Antelope made light of a review that was intended to dissuade potential patrons from going but actually highlighted the bar’s excellent service and bevy of beverage options. The comment was left in a Google Review of the Surbiton, London location by someone called Trace RT about a month ago.

“Looked okay from outside,” they wrote. “Too many local unknown beers to choose from once inside though. No Stella, Kronenberg etc or any popular global beer.”

“We stayed for one pint and left to a proper pub that does well known beers. Bit of a hippy/ trendy crowd too which wasn't impressive. Also bar man far too enthusiastic and excited about selection of beers.”

A post shared by The Antelope (@theantelopekt6) on Jan 30, 2018 at 9:14am PST

The Antelope took a screenshot of the review and posted it to their social media with the caption, “Happy to be a one star pub if this person’s idea of a five star pub is anything to go by!” followed by a "face with tears of joy" emoji. Their post went viral and received over 700 likes and over 100 shares.