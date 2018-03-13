cocktail bar
NY Coffee Shop to Transform to Cocktail Bar at Night

The bar will be open Tuesday through Saturday 6 p.m. to midnight

Once this New York coffee shop hits closing time, it will flip into a cool new cocktail bar.

Hole in the Wall, located in Manhattan’s financial district at 15 Cliff Street, will begin its nightly transformation from boutique Australian coffee house to trendy cocktail bar beginning March 15. The night spot will be called Sugar Momma and will feature tasty signature cocktails and decadent sounding small plates. 

“I wanted to create a new experience to take our customers from coffees in the morning to espresso martinis at night,” Hole in the Wall owner Barry Dry told the New York Post. Once the coffee bar closes at 5 p.m., Sugar Momma will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday through Saturday, offering a menu from executive chef Brent Hudson that includes dishes such as East Coast oysters, grass-fed wagyu rib-eye, and crispy pork with soy caramel glaze and sour apples.

The drink selection from mixologist Ryan Byrnes will feature signature cocktails like Momma’s Martini with vodka, passion fruit, raspberries, and prosecco, and the Smoke’n, which features mezcal, grapefruit syrup, lime, simple syrup, hot sauce, and soda.

The blog Urban Daddy called Sugar Momma “a good-looking spot full of good-looking people which you may soon frequent for Australian-inspired dishes and flaming martinis served alongside champagne shots.” For those not in the mood for cocktails, Sugar Momma will also serve beers from Oyster Bay and Brooklyn Brewery, one of the 50 best craft breweries in America

