As part of Nestle’s new partnership with Starbucks, the brands will release a new range of products this year. The line of 24 items includes whole bean, roast, and ground coffee as well as the first-ever Starbucks capsules developed using Nespresso and Nescafé Dolce Gusto system technologies. That means Starbucks products are finally coming to Nespresso machines — and in some of your favorite blends, too.

The Healthiest and Unhealthiest Starbucks Drinks

Nestle and Starbucks’ original goods feature a variety of Starbucks blends and single-origin java made with 100 percent arabica coffee. According to a press release from the brand, Nestle will begin rolling these products out in several markets across Asia, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and the U.S. Products include the fan-favorite blonde espresso roast, caramel macchiato, cappucino, and more!

In May 2018, Starbucks and Nestle announced that they would be joining forces to expand the global reach of the chain’s prepackaged coffee items. Nestle — which owns Nespresso, Nescafé, Kit Kat, Smarties, and more — paid Starbucks $7.15 billion for the rights to sell the Seattle-based coffee chain’s products around the world.

Eventually, Nestle and Starbucks’ partnership products will become widely available in grocery stores and major online platforms. Such easy access to our beloved blonde roast only gives us another reason to drink more coffee every day.