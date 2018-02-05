5 Former Monster Energy Employees Detail Harassment Allegations in New Video

Monster Energy was sued last year in four separate actions by five former employees who say they experienced sexual harassment from several of the brand’s top executives. All five women involved in the lawsuits recently spoke with the Huffington Post about allegation specifics, but they aren’t stopping there.

In an interview with ABC News, each former staffer of the energy drink giant shared her experiences with alleged abuse while working at Monster Energy. Company vice president John Kenneally, head of music marketing Brent Hamilton, and manager Phillip Deitrich are all accused of inappropriate behavior.

In Jamie Hogan’s suit, it’s reported that she was often “insulted and berated” simply for having children.

“He would make comments about ‘Oh we’d have to move our meeting so that Jamie could go home at night and see her kids’; have impromptu meetings and say I didn’t show up because I wasn’t aware of it,” she said in the four-minute clip. “It just became increasingly difficult to do my job.”

Mary Frances Pulizzi claims she was “subjected to intentional discrimination” and retaliation after she told human resources she had heard Kenneally call one of her coworkers a “whore.” Pulizzi thought her statement would be kept confidential, but alleges that just days later she found that her boss knew everything.

“He refused to talk to me and our open communication was a key part of my job. He refused to work with me and refused to acknowledge me,” she said in the interview.

Page Zeringue, who claims she was initially in a consensual relationship with Kenneally, alleges that when she broke things off, he became verbally abusive and sent her angry texts. She is reportedly suing for “sexual harassment and/or a hostile work environment.”

At the time Huffington Post published its story, Kenneally had been put on paid leave for reasons “unrelated to this story.” According to ABC News, he has since resigned.

Sarah Lazano, who formerly worked in HR, says she was confronted by her female boss during a work event in Las Vegas.

“This rumor started that I had sex with multiple people at the restroom at the hotel. She said I had ruined the credibility of the human resources department because of my actions. I was mortified,” she said.

Even though she denied it, she says she was “ridiculed on a weekly basis,” which caused her work and health to suffer.

And makeup artist Sarah Rabuse, who was dating Monster Energy head of music marketing Brent Hamilton and was also hired to do makeup at several company events, told ABC News he “was calling me a b----, a whore, a slut, told me I was cheap… eventually threw me on the bed, he choked me.”

Although one of the company’s head executives has indeed stepped down, a spokesperson told The Daily Meal that while they are investigating the claims, they are without merit.

Monster Energy is best known for its highly caffeinated drinks. Scientists recently discovered some scary side effects of the beverage and its competitors, though, so you might want to get your energy from these 8 healthy alternatives instead.