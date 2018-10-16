McDonald’s isn’t defined by just burgers and fries anymore — in California, at least. Although cappuccinos, macchiatos, lattes and iced coffee have long been available to the masses, the chain is just now adding cold brew to its McCafé menu at 74 restaurants in the San Diego area as part of a market test.

The Healthiest McDonald’s Menu Items

“San Diego is a city full of coffee lovers, so it’s an ideal place to test our McCafé Cold Brew Coffee,” San Diego County McDonald’s franchise owner Jamie Straza said in a release. “We were first in the country to test All Day Breakfast and we’re thrilled to continue bringing menu innovations to our San Diego customers.”

If all goes swimmingly, coffee lovers could see a nationwide rollout in the near future.

McDonald’s McCafé cold brew is made with sustainably sourced Guatemalan coffee beans. Diners have the option of adding cream and sugar or French vanilla, caramel or hazelnut flavors. They can also opt for a new “McCafé Marble Cold Brew,” which comes with sweet creamy syrup and swirls of light cream for just $2 per small cup. Sounds a little like Starbucks’ Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew at half the price. And while we have yet to try McCafé's cold brew, we can't wait to see how it stacks up against the best chain cold brew coffee.