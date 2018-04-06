This London Bar Has a Drink Menu for Dogs

In honor of National Pet Month, this London bar has launched a list of dog-friendly beverages perfect for your pooch’s happy hour. The Piccadilly bar Smith & Whistle will be calling itself Smith & Whistle & Max for the duration of April as they roll out the city’s first permanent drinks menu created exclusively for dogs.

While humans sip their alcoholic beverages, lucky pups and “good boys” can lap up post-work drinks of their own while seated with their owners. The special four-drink “dogtail” menu is a collaboration between Smith & Whistle’s mixology team and canine nutritionist David Jackson, who claim the concoctions are nutritionally valuable as well as flavorful.

A post shared by Master of Malt (@masterofmalt) on Apr 6, 2018 at 4:20am PDT

The “Poochie Colada” contains coconut water, kale, and broccoli, which the bar’s website says helps with “keeping coats glossy and joints healthy.” The bar’s “Hound’s Hops” is a blend of specially brewed dog beer and fresh mint, “Bubbly Bow Wow” is what Smith & Whistle calls a “pawsecco” herbal infusion, and their “G&T: Ginger Tails” is an herby tonic with ginger that they do not recommend for puppies under 4 months.

Didn’t know your pooch could enjoy anything other than kibble? Check out the 18 superfoods you should try feeding your amazing dog.