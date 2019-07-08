Airheads, Jones Soda Team Up for Cherry Pineapple Blast Soda

If you’ve ever just wanted to drink your candy, Jones Soda has your back this summer. The quirky Seattle-based soft drink company has teamed up with chewy Airheads candy for the release of Cherry Pineapple Blast soda, a fruity tropical splash for those hot days ahead.
“Looking for paradise? Look no further!” Jones Soda announced in a tweet sent out over the July 4 weekend. In an earlier tweet, the company bragged that the new flavor “will knock the flip-flops off your feet!”
The new soft drink is one of a series of flavors that are exclusive to participating 7-Eleven locations. “This is so good I’m afraid of being disappointed by the other flavors,” wrote one Twitter user.
Jones Soda didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but the company’s Twitter account also mentions Watermelon Sour Patch Kids, Mango Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, Orange & Cream and Green Apple as flavors that have been offered at 7-Eleven at various times.
You may know Jones Soda for its completely creative approach to hydration. Back in 2016, the company released a Birthday Cake soda to celebrate its 20th birthday, and it’s also infamous for a 2005 Thanksgiving soda pack that included Turkey & Gravy and Green Bean Casserole bevvies. Um, yum? And speaking of super-special sodas, here are the regional sodas we wish were national.