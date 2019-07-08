Airheads, Jones Soda Team Up for Cherry Pineapple Blast Soda

If you’ve ever just wanted to drink your candy, Jones Soda has your back this summer. The quirky Seattle-based soft drink company has teamed up with chewy Airheads candy for the release of Cherry Pineapple Blast soda, a fruity tropical splash for those hot days ahead.

10 Signs You Don’t Drink Enough Water

“Looking for paradise? Look no further!” Jones Soda announced in a tweet sent out over the July 4 weekend. In an earlier tweet, the company bragged that the new flavor “will knock the flip-flops off your feet!”

The new soft drink is one of a series of flavors that are exclusive to participating 7-Eleven locations. “This is so good I’m afraid of being disappointed by the other flavors,” wrote one Twitter user.

This is so good I'm afraid of being disappointed by the other flavors 😍 #7selectxjones pic.twitter.com/PlaTK26A3h — Rushanda (@blaccflamingo) July 7, 2019

Jones Soda didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but the company’s Twitter account also mentions Watermelon Sour Patch Kids, Mango Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, Orange & Cream and Green Apple as flavors that have been offered at 7-Eleven at various times.

You may know Jones Soda for its completely creative approach to hydration. Back in 2016, the company released a Birthday Cake soda to celebrate its 20th birthday, and it’s also infamous for a 2005 Thanksgiving soda pack that included Turkey & Gravy and Green Bean Casserole bevvies. Um, yum? And speaking of super-special sodas, here are the regional sodas we wish were national.