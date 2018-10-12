If there’s one thing that “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness knows about, it’s being totally and completely gorgeous. The hairstylist/ podcaster/ comedian is the Netflix hit’s grooming expert for a reason, after all. But what’s his secret to keeping skin looking clear and hair looking luscious? As it turns out, it’s one of the most basic things you can put in your body: water.

This Is What Can Happen If You Don’t Drink Enough Water

The Daily Meal caught up with Van Ness at a party celebrating the fact that Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka is now non-GMO. And it turns out keeping your skin and hair healthy is all about staying hydrated.

“For gorgeous hair and skin it’s all about moderation, and it’s all about water,” Van Ness said. “If you’re going to be partaking in holiday beverages and food, throw in that water. Incorporate more water into your life. Drinking water in a normal way can’t hurt you.”



(Fun fact: It would take a lot of water to be over-hydrated.)



That focus on moderation and staying hydrated is why Van Ness said teaming up with Smirnoff was a natural fit. “That’s one of the things that I love about Smirnoff, it’s all about drinking responsibly and drinking in moderation,” he said. “I like alcohol and I like to drink alcohol, but I’m also all about harm reduction and drinking in a moderated way. So that being a part of Smirnoff’s brand, I’m very inspired by that."

If you’re trying to keep your skin and hair looking totally and completely fabulous (as you should), then remember Van Ness’ advice. And if you just can’t stand the taste of H20, consider these 10 beverages that are even more hydrating than water.