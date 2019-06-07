Say goodbye to Jamba Juice and hello to “Jamba.” The chain is changing its name to indicate that it’s evolving and growing, and a new, shorter name without the “Juice” is part of that.

“When Jamba Juice started 30 years ago, a juice shop meant something completely different than how our guests see them today,” the chain said in a statement. “Juices will remain on the menu, but Jamba Juice is shortening its name to reflect its expanded menu that features smoothies, juices, bowls, boosts and fun size on-the-go bites.”

The change officially went into effect on June 6, though the company notes that some guests have been calling the eateries just “Jamba” for years. Chain restaurants shortening their names seems to be a new trend — remember when Dunkin’ Donuts rebranded to just Dunkin’ last year?

But the name might matter less than the offerings. The new menu includes a modernized list of smoothies, juices and bowls. They’ll still have classic favorites, but the chain will expand the choice of plant-based items and reduced-sugar dishes, among others.

New menu additions include the plant-based Vanilla Blue Sky smoothie and bowl, featuring naturally occurring blue spirulina. And the Watermelon Breeze Smoothie, a summertime favorite, is returning.

Beautifully Blue. Blended Smooth. Always Delicious. Introducing: Vanilla Blue Sky pic.twitter.com/ro9PA8fjp1 — Jamba (@JambaJuice) June 6, 2019

Jamba is also adding a new logo tagline: “Smoothies. Juices. Bowls.” Many diners may not realize that the restaurant serves up bowls of fruit and other healthy ingredients, including chunky strawberry, nutty almond butter and oatmeal.

Juices and smoothies will still play a large role on the Jamba menu.