The Internet Is Pretty Skeptical of This Fast Food Cup Illusion

A Jack in the Box employee may have just exposed the biggest scam in the fast food industry, but Twitter users are hesitant to believe him.

Twitter user Franco_713 posted a video to the social media site that shows someone pouring the same amount of liquid into drink cups of three different sizes — and somehow all of the cups appear full. The drinks appear to be a regular, large, and extra-large in size, but each appears to reach its capacity from the same amount of liquid.

they rlly be finessing our ass lmaoo pic.twitter.com/6LmKkJuyOM — rayMond (@franco_713) November 19, 2017

Twitter was incredibly skeptical. Many users thought that there had to be liquid in the cups already in order for this supposed scheme to work. After all, how could a regular, large, and extra-large cup all hold the same amount? We pay more money for more liquid. It would be a terrible scam if it were true!

How do we know there wasn’t already soda in there that we couldn’t see ? 🤔 — Fresh_R6 (@sloooowevooox) November 19, 2017

Last cup already had liquid in it — Honorary Nudist 💫 (@ReallyRudeDude) November 19, 2017

They then requested to see the trick again, but in reverse. They wanted to prove that the regular cup, which looked teeny-tiny by comparison, could not possibly hold the same amount of liquid as the extra-large. However, the original poster came back to prove them all wrong. He poured a full cup of liquid from the extra-large cup into the regular size.

Well I’ll be damned — Lord Infamous. (@EllissDe) November 19, 2017

But some Twitter users were still skeptical and claimed that there had to be a reason as to why the whole cup wasn’t shown when pouring.

There's a reason they never showed the whole cup while pouring — Y'all Still Watchin the NFL? (@DTown_12) November 19, 2017

Undeterred, the O.P. (original poster) showed that the regular sized cup is in fact empty, then poured the entire contents of extra-large size cup into it again.

Has he discovered one of these crazy secrets your favorite fast food chains don’t want you to know? Or is it all a hoax? You be the judge.