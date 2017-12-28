Illy’s New X1 Anniversary Edition Espresso Machine Pays Homage to a Legacy of Innovation

To say that the experts at illy’s Trieste, Italy, headquarters are obsessed with coffee is a colossal understatement. After all, the family-owned company has strived to brew the perfect cup since 1933.

To bring out the best qualities of illy’s 100 percent Arabica coffee blend, founder Francesco Illy invented the “illeta,” which was awarded a 1935 patent for the first espresso machine to use an automatic water dosing with high pressure. Fast forward to the 1990s, when Luca Trazzi created the X1, a museum-worthy in-home espresso machines that blends Italian form and function and instantly became a design icon.

The new X1 Anniversary edition pays homage to the original Trazzi design but has been cleverly updated with enhanced curves, an adjustable cup-rest, a chic black thermometer gauge, and, most notably, the ability to brew both espresso and drip coffee. The X1’s steam wand froths milk for cappuccino- and latte-lovers, while easy-use options include a memory function for cup volume, and automatic descaling and flow-stop programs. Unlike drip and percolation coffee makers, the X1’s use of the exclusive illy unique Iperespresso capsule (a technological innovation protected by five patents) extracts the coffee in two phases: infusion and emulsion. The result is a full-bodied espresso of professional barista quality and consistency, with a delicious crema that sets illy apart from all other capsule machines.

With Iperespresso, the coffee never comes into contact with any part of the X1 machine, so there’s virtually no cleanup needed. And to make the process guilt-free, Iperespresso and brewed coffee capsules are recyclable through illy’s Renew program. For additional peace of mind, Illy’s coffee blend is made of all sustainable, fair-trade farming partners.

Sold online and at illy caffè bars and shops, illy X1 Anniversary Edition for the Iperespresso system is available in three finishes: stainless steel ($695), matte black and red ($595).