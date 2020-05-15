Go to any bar — be it a dive bar, sports bar or craft beer bar — and your bartender or server has one thing down pat: pouring the perfect pint of beer. You know what that ideal beer looks like: perfectly bubbly and crisp with just an inch or so of a foamy head. It’s as picture-perfect as a fancy cocktail from one of the best cocktail bars in America. But if you try to pour a beer at home from a can or bottle, you may or may not have the same success. So, really, what’s the way to pour the perfect beer at home?

As it turns out, it’s all about technique, angle and timing. According to beer website Beer Advocate, the perfect pour boils down to a few simple steps.

The first thing you should do is make sure that you are starting things off with a clean glass. Grasp the glass in your hand and tilt it at a 45-degree angle. Then, start pouring the beer, aiming for the middle of the slope of the glass. When your glass is half full, then tilt your glass to a 90-degree angle and continue to pour, aiming for the center. If you find your beer is not developing a head as you pour, create more distance between the bottle or can.

If your beer has a foamy head of about 1 to 1 1/2 inches, don’t think you’ve done something wrong. In fact, the perfect beer pour has a little foam on it; it helps to enhance your visual and olfactory experience.

