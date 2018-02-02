Since 2000, RateBeer has been, well, rating beer. On January 30, the brew reviewer published itsits annual list for “Best Brewers in the World” out of 22,500 listed on the site. Out of 100 winners, the top 10 includes: Hill Farmstead Brewery, Cycle Brewing, Trillium Brewing Company, Cigar City Brewing, Cloudwater Brew Co., Brouweij de Molen, De Garde Brewing, Three Floyds Brewing Company, Evil Twin Brewing, and Other Half Brewing.

This marks the fourth year in a row that Greensboro, Vermont brewery Hill Farmstead has clinched the top honor and the fifth time in six years that it has been nominated for the award. Eight of its beers were included in the top 100 beers in the world, and six of its beers were selected for the “Top 50 New Releases in the World.”

Each RateBeer award is decided solely from consumer reviews from over 2 million active users on the site to ensure unbiased information about beer and brewing.

“Hill Farmstead Brewery continues to be extraordinarily grateful for the overwhelmingly positive support of the beer community,” Hill Farmstead said in a release. “We look forward to continuing our work of providing the best beer in the world.”

