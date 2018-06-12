Frosecco — Frozen Prosecco — Is Set to Dethrone Frosé as Summer's Hottest Cocktail

Frosé is so last year. Make way for Frosecco — yep, frozen Prosecco.
While frozen rosé was the go-to brunch and outdoor dining accessory the past two summers, it’s about to face some stiff competition.
Ruffino wine joined forces with 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge to create the Ruffino Froseccó, available through August for $15 at the lodging (60 Furman St.). Score it at the hotel’s restaurant, The Osprey.
Find more summertime cocktails at the New York Daily News.
You may be putting yourself at an unnecessary high risk without even knowing?
The price of eggs has jumped around quite a lot over the years