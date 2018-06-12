Frosecco — Frozen Prosecco — Is Set to Dethrone Frosé as Summer's Hottest Cocktail

Frosé is so last year. Make way for Frosecco — yep, frozen Prosecco.

While frozen rosé was the go-to brunch and outdoor dining accessory the past two summers, it’s about to face some stiff competition.

Ruffino wine joined forces with 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge to create the Ruffino Froseccó, available through August for $15 at the lodging (60 Furman St.). Score it at the hotel’s restaurant, The Osprey.

