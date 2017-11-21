A couple at a Waffle House in Tallahassee, Florida, were accidentally served a glass of water with a dead frog floating in it. Claire Sheats and her husband at first did not notice the offending amphibian — in her Google review for the restaurant, Sheats reported that her husband took a sip from the glass before realizing that there was something in it.

“We were served a WHOLE FROG in our water today. My husband drank from the glass before he noticed the frog floating around in the ice,” Sheats wrote. “The staff did not offer us anything more than a 'sorry about that guys' — we promptly left and will not be going back to this location.”



Courtesy of Claire Sheats

After complaining to the manager and leaving a negative Google review, Sheats filed a complaint with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The restaurant has since had two inspections. After the first inspection, it was reported that three high-priority warnings were issued as well as eight other warnings including food storage temperature violations and faulty refrigerator drawers. The restaurant passed the second inspection. If you’re interested in eating animals like frogs intentionally, check out the beginners guide to eating exotic animals.