You scream, I scream, we all scream — because Dunkin’ is rolling out two new Baskin-Robbins ice cream-flavored coffees. It might seem like just last week the brand rolled out Peeps doughnuts and coffee, but now the doughnut chain is introducing banana split and pistachio almond fudge ice cream-flavored coffees to the world.

The new creamy dreamy flavors will be a part of Dunkin’s full lineup of hot and iced coffees until the end of June while supplies lasy. The banana split flavor features banana flavor with hints of chocolate, strawberry and vanilla ice creams — just like the ice cream parlor sundae it’s named for — and the pistachio almond fudge-flavored drink brings together the taste of pistachio, almond and fudge, all in a single coffee.

Dunkin’ is also bringing back its butter pecan-inspired flavored coffee, as well as rolling out a new summer menu complete with limited-time Cosmic Coolattas and a new Cosmic Coolatta flavor called “Cosmic Grape.”



All those sweet flavors sound like they might include a lot of sugar. Keep in mind that they might not be the healthiest drinks at Dunkin’.