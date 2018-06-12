Who could have an issue with a lemonade stand? They’re tasty signs of summer that offer sweet sips and sometimes snacks at bargain prices — and they introduce kids to the ups and downs of running a business. But in some areas, kids running lemonade stands, including 5-year-old Autumn Thomasson of Porterville, California, have been told they need licenses to run their stands. Luckily, aspiring citrus moguls need fear no more. Lemonade maker Country Time is offering free legal help to those whose lemonade stands turn sour thanks to government license or permit requirements.

“Why would anyone stop kids who are trying to build strong work habits, have fun and become young entrepreneurs?” Country Time asked in a statement. “The reality is, they are being shut down because of old, arcane and very real permit laws.”

So if your kid is fined for running a lemonade stand without a permit, now there’s help. The company asks parents to upload an image of the permit required or fine assessed, “along with a description of what your lemonade stand means to your child, in his or her own words.”

If the submission complies with the established rules, Country Time’s Legal Ade (get it?) team will pay for the permit or fine, up to $300. So far, no one has applied for the assistance, Country Time told The Daily Meal in an email.

“We haven’t seen submissions to our website yet, but the engagement in social media has been extremely supportive and positive,” a representative said. Nor has the company heard from regions that might have lemonade license laws on their books.

Autumn Thomasson’s story helped inspired the movement, the representative said.

“To see kids discouraged from this rite of passage compelled the brand to speak up about it and take a stand,” the company said. “When life hands you outdated laws, make lemonade, and get Legal Ade.” Running a lemonade stand should be on your family’s summer bucket list, and here’s a tall glass of other sunshiney things you need to do this summer.