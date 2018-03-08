This March 13 marks Chili’s restaurant’s 43rd birthday. To celebrate, Chili’s will be offering $3.13 margaritas.

But don’t think that it’s the cheap stuff. Chili’s is going all out and slashing the price on their premium “Presidente Margarita.” Haven’t heard of it? According to Thrillist, it’s only the top-selling drink in all of Chili’s 1,596 U.S. locations.

Chili’s exclusive Presidente Margarita is made with top shelf Sauza Conmemorativo Tequila, Patrón Citrónge Premium Orange Liqueur, Presidente Brandy, and Chili’s sweet and sour mix. Sound tasty? The drink is typically listed on menus at $7.80 (prices vary by location) but on March 13, in honor of Chili’s turning the big 4-3, the premium beverage will be an even tastier $3.13.

Plus March 13 is a Tuesday — aka “Taco Tuesday” — which is always the perfect day of the week to grab a margarita. Thinking about planning your Taco Tuesday? You can always order tacos at Chili’s or check out The Daily Meal’s list of the best taco in every state.