Your go-to fizzy drink for hangovers, the flu or just some casual sipping is about to taste a whole lot different. Canada Dry recently launched a new ginger ale infused with lemonade, and now calorie-concious sippers can drink that soda in a diet version. Alongside the zero-calorie beverage, the brand also just dropped a new ginger ale with orangeade.

Canada Dry shipped The Daily Meal some samples so we could test them out, and it’s safe to say we liked them. Sometimes diet soda is really, you know, diet-y, but the Canada Dry Diet Ginger Ale and Lemonade was very subtle. It had a good balance of both ginger and lemon, and it wasn’t artificially sweet-tasting despite legitimately being artificially sweetened.

The Canada Dry Ginger Ale and Orangeade was significantly more enjoyable. Again, the flavor was subtle. You have to take multiple sips to really get that orangey aftertaste at the back of your throat, but we don’t mind that at all. The presence of ginger is definitely stronger than the citrus. We love orange as much as the next person, but if we wanted it to punch us in the taste buds, we’d go out and get a Sunkist. We just wish there was a little vitamin C up in this can, because it’d be the perfect drink to nurse the flu or a hangover. That’s not to say we would’t definitely still sip this on the couch with some chicken noodle soup or a grilled cheese sandwich.

On that note, we are slightly confused about the “made from real ginger and with real juice” description, considering the nutrition facts don’t list ginger as an ingredient and the drink contains only 1 percent juice, which appears to be clarified orange juice concentrate. The label includes the following: high-fructose corn syrup, clarified orange juice concentrate, citric acid, sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate (preservatives), natural flavors, acacia gum, ester gum and yellow 6. In the summer of 2018, a woman actually sued Canada Dry for false advertising, alleging that there is no real ginger used in the brand's ginger ale. It appears they've since reached an $11.2 million settlement.

We reached out to Canada Dry for further explanation, but have yet to hear back. Not that we really mind, because soda is soda — we’re going to drink it anyway because it’s delicious. If you really cared about making healthier choices, you probably wouldn’t be drinking soda — especially if it’s diet. These scary facts about the seemingly healthier soda might make you finally stop drinking it once and for all.

Drinks samples for review were provided by their producers at no cost to the writer.