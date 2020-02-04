The history of the cocktail can be traced back to the 19th century, when favorites like the martini, daiquiri and Manhattan were born.

Along with the creation of the cocktail came the cocktail bar, a space where people could drink, socialize and have one heck of a good time. More than 100 years later, cocktail bars remain an American staple where friends, family and colleagues can unite over tasty drinks.

So if you’re searching for the best cocktail bar in the country, one that’ll leave you amazed, satisfied and wondering how in the world they made such great drinks, look no further than Drink — an award-winning bar that might just be the best in the nation.

Located inside of what was once a wool warehouse in Boston, Drink was recently announced as 2020 Cocktail Bar of the Year in the most recent Nightclub & Bar Awards. Drink is the perfect bar for anyone who appreciates the craft of the cocktail. And, according to the establishment, every night is a cocktail party kind of night at Drink.

Not everyone is able to make it to Boston, though, so here are the best cocktail bars across America.