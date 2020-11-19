The Bee's Knees Cocktail

Use a vegetable peeler to strip off a wide length of zest from the lemon. Use a five-hole zester to strip off some skinny lengths of zest. Halve and squeeze the lemon.

Measure gin, syrup and 2 tablespoons lemon juice into a cocktail shaker. Add ice. Shake. Strain into a glass.

Say you can't find the cocktail shaker. Use a pint jar with a screw top. Not as stylish, but does the trick.

Remember that wide strip of lemon zest? Fold it, yellow-side down, over the rim of the glass. Slide it around the rim.

Garnish cocktail with a strip or two of the skinny zest. Or, if you've flavored the honey syrup, garnish with a few thyme leaves or lavender blossoms.

Drink up.