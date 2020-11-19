The Bee's Knees Cocktail

No matter what season it is, this classy cocktail is great for any occasion. With fragrant flavors of honey, lemon, gin and lavender this beverage is the bee's knees from first to last sip.
This recipe by Leah Eskin originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 lemon
- 1/4 Cup gin
- 2 Tablespoons honey syrup (recipe follows)
- Ice
For the honey syrup
- 1/2 Cup honey
- 1/2 Cup water
Directions
Use a vegetable peeler to strip off a wide length of zest from the lemon. Use a five-hole zester to strip off some skinny lengths of zest. Halve and squeeze the lemon.
Measure gin, syrup and 2 tablespoons lemon juice into a cocktail shaker. Add ice. Shake. Strain into a glass.
Say you can't find the cocktail shaker. Use a pint jar with a screw top. Not as stylish, but does the trick.
Remember that wide strip of lemon zest? Fold it, yellow-side down, over the rim of the glass. Slide it around the rim.
Garnish cocktail with a strip or two of the skinny zest. Or, if you've flavored the honey syrup, garnish with a few thyme leaves or lavender blossoms.
Drink up.
For the honey syrup
Measure into a small saucepan 1/2 cup honey and 1/2 cup water.
Set over medium heat, and stir until honey has dissolved, about 1 minute.
You can get fancy here and add a few dried lavender flowers or a stem of fresh thyme.
Let cool. Strain (if need be). Makes about 1 cup (enough for 8 drinks).