Beer Recommendations for Rosé Lovers

Rosé has seen a remarkable renaissance in recent years. You can’t have a true summer fete in L.A. without a stockpile of pink bottles. The subject of countless trend pieces in lifestyle magazines and on websites, it’s seemingly everywhere. But why not mix it up with some craft beer that checks the same boxes as the versatile rosé, and in some cases, is inspired by the pink stuff?

There are many craft beers that offer flavor and character akin to a light and refreshing rosé.

Orange County’s the Bruery is no stranger to adulterating beer with wine grapes, and their latest foray into wine/beer hybrids starts with one of summer’s favorite styles: the gose. A tart wheat ale from Germany, gose is traditionally lightly spiced with coriander and salt. It can be a curious combination, but the subtle salinity adds a roundness and helps balance the acidic bite.

Goses Are Red starts as a by-the-book gose before it’s conditioned with wine grapes in large oak vats. The grapes add a rosy blush and fruit aromas that mesh with the tart and earthy gose. There’s a touch of funk in the aroma reminiscent of a natural wine, and a spritzy effervescence reinforces the bright, refreshing finish. 750-milliliter bottles are available at Whole Foods, specialty beer retailers and the Brewery’s online store for about $10. Just over 5% alcohol.

