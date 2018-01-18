Assistant to Goldman Sachs Co-President Stole and Resold $1.2M in Vintage Wine

The personal assistant to the co-president of Goldman Sachs has been charged with one count of interstate transportation of stolen property after it was discovered that he stole $1.2 million worth of vintage wine from the executive. According to the New York Post, 40-year-old Nicolas DeMeyer could face up to 10 years in prison for reselling hundreds of bottles of wine allegedly stolen from his boss, David Solomon, under the name “Mark Miller.”

DeMeyer re-sold the rare wine collector’s bottles to a North Carolina-based wine dealer under his alias. Some of the wines are among the most expensive and rare wines in the world, including seven bottles from French vineyard Domaine de la Romanée-Conti worth $133,650.

The former personal assistant was tasked with transporting the wine from Solomon’s Manhattan apartment to his wine cellar in East Hampton, but court documents allege that from 2014 to 2016 he instead stole hundreds of bottles of rare vintage wine. He was arrested this week at Los Angeles International Airport.

According to Bloomberg, Solomon prefers to bring his own bottles of wine to restaurants. “Wine list prices are crazy right now,” he told the publication last year. “I prefer to bring something with me.” He may be on to something, as the 25 best wine lists in America will cost you a pretty penny. It may be better to just BYOB.